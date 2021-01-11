Irish COVID-19 jobless claims jump to highest level in six months

The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits rose by a further 18% in the last week to the highest level in six months after the government imposed the strictest lockdown since then.

Almost 400,000 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week after non-essential shops were shut at the end of December and building sites closed last week, data from the social protection department showed on Monday.

Up to 500,000 people will likely be in receipt of the weekly payment by the end of the month, shy of the 600,000 peak reached in April, Business Minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday. He predicted, however, that the vast majority would be back at work between Easter and the summer.

