ETG Agro India commissions nuts, almonds processing plant in Gujarat

ETG Agro India on Tuesday said it recently commissioned a state-of-the-art nuts and almonds processing plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonne per annum in the Kheda district of Gujarat.The company in a statement said it will source nuts such as walnuts and cashews from domestic growers, and almonds from global origins such as the US and Australia.The company has established partnerships with key suppliers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 15:33 IST
ETG Agro India commissions nuts, almonds processing plant in Gujarat

ETG Agro India on Tuesday said it recently commissioned a state-of-the-art nuts and almonds processing plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonne per annum in the Kheda district of Gujarat.

The company in a statement said it will source nuts such as walnuts and cashews from domestic growers, and almonds from global origins such as the US and Australia.

The company has established partnerships with key suppliers. For the financial year 2021-22, the company is estimating the sales of over 8,000 tonnes, it added.

Nuts will be marketed under the brand 'ETG AGRO NATURZ–PRO NUTS' in both bulk and consumer pack formats with almonds and then expand to walnuts, pistachios, and cashews.

Commenting on the company's entry into nuts business, ETG Agro India CEO Parage Gadre said it is part of long-term strategic business plan to diversify into growing foods, commodities, value added processed staples, plant-based protein applications and ingredients which are developing higher resonance among consumers.

In the near future, the plant also aims to produce nuts ingredients meant for sweets, biscuits, ice-creams, and other user industries.

ETG Agro India has put special emphasis on generating employment for local women and accordingly, has employed a workforce of over 100 local women after imparting requisite skill sets to operate the sorting line of the plant.

The company is part of global agri-conglomerate ETG Group, with Japanese company Mitsui as its strategic investor. It has a total pulses processing capacity of 5,00,000 tonnes per annum spread across three facilities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal.

