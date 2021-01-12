Left Menu
Industrial production contracts 1.9 pc in Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 17:54 IST
India's industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, official data showed on Tuesday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector output shrank by 1.7 per cent in November 2020.

Mining output also declined 7.3 per cent, while power generation grew 3.5 per cent.

The IIP had grown by 2.1 per cent in November 2019. Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when IIP contracted by 18.7 per cent in the month.

