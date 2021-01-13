PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 13Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-01-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 06:41 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Senior House Republican says she will vote to impeach Trump https://on.ft.com/38BkDx6 - US prosecutors consider sedition charges for Capitol rioters https://on.ft.com/39lXr56
- Chinese freight platform to raise more cash on huge investor demand https://on.ft.com/3oEcc9X - Canada's Couche-Tard in takeover talks with Carrefour of France https://on.ft.com/2LOMgJV
Overview - Liz Cheney, a top Republican in the House of Representatives, said she would vote to impeach Donald Trump, saying he "summoned the mob" in the US Capitol attack that left five people dead.
- A U.S. prosecutor said that pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol could face charges of sedition and conspiracy as part of an "unprecedented" investigation, as lawmakers expressed deep concern about continuing security threats. - The freight business of Didi Chuxing, China's most popular ride-hailing app, may tap investors for additional capital after its debut fundraising drew about $3 billion in bids, highlighting strong demand for exposure to the sector.
- Canadian convenience store group Alimentation Couche-Tard has approached France's Carrefour about a takeover in a deal that would combine two retail groups jointly worth more than $50 billion. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
