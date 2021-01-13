China's 2020 auto sales fall, then recover amid coronavirus

China's sales of SUVs, minivans and sedans fell 6 per cent last year compared with 2019 after demand in the industry's biggest global market first plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic and then rebounded in the second half, an industry group reported Wednesday.

In December, sales rose 7.2 per cent over a year earlier to 2.4 million, down from November's 11.6 per cent growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Sales of trucks and buses rose 2.4 per cent to 456,000.

For the full year, auto sales declined to 20.2 million. Sales of commercial vehicles rose 18.7 per cent to 5.1 million.

