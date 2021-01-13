Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:53 IST
Amazon warned Parler about violent content before cutoff -court filing
Representative image Image Credit: free.arinco.org

Amazon.com Inc warned Parler about vile and threatening language on its site before cutting off the social media platform favored by many supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump from its servers, according to a court filing. In exhibits that were part of a filing to the U.S. district court in Seattle late on Tuesday, Amazon provided copies of emails from late last year. One of them gave examples on Parler of vile language, for example, used to describe former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as postings such as "the only good democrat is a dead one. Kill'em all."

Parler defended the insults to Obama as hateful but covered by the First Amendment to the Constitution. The direct threat, the respondent said, "has been passed on to our regulator contact for investigation." A second exhibit includes a long list of Parler postings that threatened specific acts of violence against people, some of whom are named while others are just described as "liberals" or black, gay, Jewish or transgender.

"There was an increasing volume of content on Parler that threatened or encouraged violence," an unnamed Amazon executive said in a statement included with the exhibits. "We explained that given the events at the U.S. Capitol Building and the threats regarding the upcoming inauguration, we had real concern about this content leading to more violence," the statement said, referring to last week's violent siege of the Capitol by Trump supporters and President-elect Joe Biden's swearing in on Jan 20.

The filings were made as part of Parler's Jan. 11 lawsuit against Amazon, accusing the big technology company of making an illegal, politically motivated decision to shut it down to benefit Twitter Inc Parler did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

BRIEF-Reuters Next - Unilever CEO says global consumption trends to be suppressed in H1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Egypt says reviewing $23 billion high-speed train network with Siemens

Egypt is reviewing a final agreement with Germanys Siemens AG to develop a 360 billion Egyptian pound 23 billion, 1,000-km high-speed electric railway network, Egypts presidency said on Wednesday. Work would start immediately on an initial ...

NEWSMAKER-Italy's Renzi completes transformation from reformer to wrecker

Matteo Renzi, who as prime minister once enthused Italians and foreign observers with his promises of reform, is now among the countrys most unpopular figures, his name almost a byword for disloyalty and ruthless political manoeuvres.On Wed...

Farmers can't expect justice from apex court’s panel: UP Cong chief Lallu

Uttar Pradesh state Congress president Ajai Kumar Lallu on Wednesday asserted that farmers protesting against the three central farm laws cannot expect justice from the Supreme Court-appointed panel because four of its members have already ...

U.S. Chamber expects high-level Chinese visit early in Biden administration

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sees every indication that a high-ranking delegation of Chinese officials will visit Washington early in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, a top Chamber official said on Wednesday. Myron Brilliant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021