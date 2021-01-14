Snap says it is permanently terminating Trump's account

Snap Inc is permanently terminating U.S. President Donald Trump's Snapchat account, a company spokeswoman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Snap had announced an indefinite suspension of the account following the violent unrest at the Capitol last week.

It said it had decided to permanently ban the account "in the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence."

