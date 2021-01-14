Left Menu
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to probe origins of COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-01-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 09:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A team of WHO experts arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to investigate the origins of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Tuesday said that the team will fly from Singapore to Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December 2019.

The World Health Organisation team's visit has become a bone of contention as Beijing, which questions the widely-held view about the virus' origins in Wuhan, had delayed granting permission to it.

China has been proactively questioning the view that the deadly outbreak took place in a wet market in Wuhan where live animals, birds and reptiles are sold and spread to humans. The market remained closed and sealed since early last year.

According to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus tracker, over 92,313,000 people have been confirmed with the disease across the world and more than 1,977,000 people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models.

