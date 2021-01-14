Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain's Tesco matches rivals with Christmas sales surge

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday followed rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading, as pandemic restrictions meant people splashed out on celebrations at home. The group said UK like-for-like sales growth was 6.7% in its third quarter to Nov. 28, accelerating to 8.1% in the six weeks to Jan. 9.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:53 IST
Britain's Tesco matches rivals with Christmas sales surge
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Tesco)

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday followed rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading, as pandemic restrictions meant people splashed out on celebrations at home.

The group said UK like-for-like sales growth was 6.7% in its third quarter to Nov. 28, accelerating to 8.1% in the six weeks to Jan. 9. "We delivered a record Christmas across all of our formats and channels," said CEO Ken Murphy, who succeeded Dave Lewis in October.

Tesco's update follows strong Christmas trading reports from No. 2 Sainsbury's, No. 4 Morrisons and No. 7 Lidl GB. Industry data published last week showed the supermarket sector benefited from unprecedented Christmas demand, with shoppers spending 11.7 billion pounds ($16 billion) on groceries in December.

Restrictions to contain the virus mean many people are working from home and the hospitality sector is closed. Adding to the demand for food and drink, many of the five million or so Britons who normally travel abroad for Christmas had to stay at home.

Tesco estimated additional COVID-19 costs would be 810 million pounds in its 2020-21 year, up from 725 million pounds forecast in October. But it still maintained its guidance for 2020-21 retail operating profit before exceptional items of "at least" the same level as 2019-20's, excluding the repayment of 535 million pounds ($729.3 million) of business rates relief.

Tesco also continues to expect to report a loss for Tesco Bank of between 175 million and 200 million pounds for the year. Shares in the group, down 3% over the last year, closed Wednesday at 242.1 pence, valuing the business at 23.8 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7336 pounds)

Also Read: Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan 2 over coronavirus variant

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday fell by Rs 10.6 to Rs 1,145.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for deliver...

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the rollout of Indias COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.He is likely to interact via video link with some healthcare workers from across the cou...

Tash Farrant returns to England squad, Anya Shrubsole ruled out of New Zealand tour

England player Tash Farrant has returned to the womens team while Anya Shrubsole will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to knee injury as the 16-player English squad was announced on Thursday. New Zealand womens cricket team White F...

China denies entry to two WHO team members after tests, WSJ says

China denied entry to two members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus after both tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the Wall Street Journal reported.Chinese officials blocked the duo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021