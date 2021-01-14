London stocks gain on earnings support, fresh lockdowns weigh
British shares gained on Thursday as a set of positive earnings helped support investor sentiment at a time when rising COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdowns across Europe raised fiscal health concerns. The mid-cap index gained 0.7%.Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:03 IST
British shares gained on Thursday as a set of positive earnings helped support investor sentiment at a time when rising COVID-19 infections and fresh lockdowns across Europe raised fiscal health concerns. However, gains were capped as a major chunk of the global recovery in companies' earnings expected in the first quarter is at risk of being pushed back further as mobility restrictions cloud hopes of a swifter economic rebound, investment banks said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.3%, with banks and real estate stocks gaining the most. The mid-cap index gained 0.7%. Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey dropped 1.6% even after saying its 2020 operating profit would meet market expectations, while Premier Inn-owner Whitbread gained 0.6% on lower job cuts than earlier expected.
A boom in Britain's housing market has started to fade, dampened by new COVID-19 lockdowns and the coming expiry of a temporary tax cut for buyers, a survey showed. Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, fell 2.1% even as it reported buoyant Christmas trading, while fashion retailer Boohoo slipped 3.4% even after raising its annual revenue target.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine approval is a 'triumph for British science' - Johnson
Russia bars more British citizens from entry over Navalny sanctions
British family doctors criticise change of plan on vaccine boosters
British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship
See in the New Year safely at home, urges British PM