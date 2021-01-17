France may demand COVID-19 test from Irish truck drivers - Irish minister

France is considering demanding COVID-19 tests for passengers from Ireland including truck drivers operating on a logistics route that has become key since Britain's exit from the European Union, Ireland's transport minister said on Sunday.

"They have indicated that they are looking for... anyone coming into France from Ireland would have to have" a PCR test, Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan told RTE radio, referring to a type of COVID-19 test that can take several days.

"They may go further. What they are looking at is the possibility that hauliers... would require an antigen test," Ryan said, referring to another type of COVID-19 test that can give results in minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)