Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK blue-chips slip as MGM drops takeover plan for Entain

The mid-cap index lost 0.1%, with real estate and consumer stocks being the biggest drag on the index. In other company news, shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc fell 2.1% after receiving less than half of the rents due for the first quarter as stricter COVID-19 restrictions aggravated conditions in Britain's high streets and rest of Europe.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:44 IST
UK blue-chips slip as MGM drops takeover plan for Entain
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

London's FTSE 100 reversed early gains on Tuesday, as Ladbrokes owner Entain slumped after U.S. casino operator MGM opted out of a $11 billion takeover plan, while miners also dragged. The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1%, declining for the third consecutive session.

Entain plunged 11.9% to the bottom of the blue-chip index after MGM said it would not submit a revised proposal or make a firm offer for Entain, which had said the approach announced two weeks ago significantly undervalued its business. Miners dragged even as Rio Tinto - the world's biggest iron ore producer - reported a 2.4% rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, helped by industrial activity in China.

Rio's shares fell 1.0%, while Anglo American and Glencore dropped more than 1%. "Today is an example of a period which we are in right now - which is very much a consolidatory phase," said Craig Erlam, an analyst at OANDA.

"In the coming days, we will learn a lot about how impactful the new U.S. administration will be, with the slimmest of majority in the Senate." The FTSE 100 tumbled 14.3% in 2020, its worst performance since the 2008 financial crisis and underperforming its European peers by a wide margin, as pandemic-driven lockdowns battered the economy and led to mass layoffs.

Britain reported a record number of deaths from COVID-19 today with 1,610 people dying within 28 days of positive coronavirus test, exceeding the previous peak set last week. The mid-cap index lost 0.1%, with real estate and consumer stocks being the biggest drag on the index.

In other company news, shopping centre operator Hammerson Plc fell 2.1% after receiving less than half of the rents due for the first quarter as stricter COVID-19 restrictions aggravated conditions in Britain's high streets and rest of Europe. OXO cube maker Premier Foods fell 4.8% despite a 90% jump in the third-quarter online sales, while British fashion group Superdry lost 16.3% after reporting a big drop in sales in the Christmas quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

As floods hit Borneo, Indonesia urged to boost climate action under Paris accord

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as Ms. Cayman in a leaked social media video. According to E News, the Call Me By Your Name actor is apologizing aft...

U.S. Senate Republican leader cautions Democrats against big "ideological change"

U.S. Senate Majority Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said an evenly divided chamber did not give Democrats mandate for sweeping, ideological change, cautioning Democrats against seeking major legislative overhauls.Democrats and Republicans will ...

UK blue-chips slip as MGM drops takeover plan for Entain

Londons FTSE 100 reversed early gains on Tuesday, as Ladbrokes owner Entain slumped after U.S. casino operator MGM opted out of a 11 billion takeover plan, while miners also dragged. The FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1, declining for the thi...

Two National Guard pulled from inauguration duty after vetting-U.S. officials

Two members of the National Guard have been pulled from duties related to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden following vetting for links to extremist movements, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.Neither of the officials,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021