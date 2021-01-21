Left Menu
Development News Edition

Diamond industry expected to cap revenue loss at 20 pc; to clock USD 15 bn this fiscal: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:22 IST
Diamond industry expected to cap revenue loss at 20 pc; to clock USD 15 bn this fiscal: Report

Recovery in key export markets and pent-up demand are likely to arrest the decline in revenue of the country's diamond industry to 20 per cent at USD 15 billion, according to a report.

Crisil Ratings in the report said that when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the industry was expected to see a third of its revenue shaved off this fiscal. ''However, this could now get arrested at around 20 per cent.'' The recent upsurge in spending on diamonds, riding on a combination of pent-up demand and recovery in retail offtake in key markets such as the US and China, is expected to help India's diamond industry contain its decline and close this fiscal with a revenue of over USD 15 billion, Crisil Ratings said in the report.

Sluggish demand and extended lockdowns globally saw exports plunge to USD 5.5 billion in the first half, almost half of the previous year's business, it said.

However, exports in the third quarter ended December 2020 rose to an estimated monthly average of USD 1.6 billion, setting the industry up for a tryst with the USD 15-billion-mark for the full year, it added.

''Trends in recent months have been encouraging. Retail sales in the US and China have grown by about 3-5 per cent, which would provide the industry sustained momentum over the medium term,'' Crisil Ratings Chief Ratings Officer Subodh Rai said.

He added that while there are new lockdowns in some parts of the EU, the launch of COVID-19 vaccines across the globe is expected to mitigate a massive disruption.

The report said that at the start of the financial year, the industry was grappling with significant build-up of inventory, comprising both rough and polished diamonds, over the previous seven months.

While prices of rough diamond had remained firm, weak demand meant the prices of polished diamonds were falling, thus setting the industry up for significant inventory losses, it stated.

Amid the weak demand scenario, however, the miners reduced the prices of rough diamond by almost 10 per cent around the end of the second quarter, it added.

With demand also on the rise gradually, the prices of polished diamonds increased by almost 2 per cent in the third quarter.

This helped the industry wipe out a portion of the operating losses of the first half, the report said.

With prices now stabilising, operating profitability is expected to remain intact for the full year, it added.

Crisil Ratings Director Rahul Guha said, ''Added to this, cash flow challenges have receded. Following the significant reduction in sales in the peak lockdown period of the first quarter, Indian diamantaires had focused on streamlining collections and reducing inventory levels.'' He added that this is borne out by the average receivables period and inventory period, which are currently just over two months and five months, compared with well over 3 months and 7 months, respectively, at the end of the first quarter.

The Indian polishers start building inventory from the end of the second quarter and into the third to keep up with the sharp sales surge starting November every fiscal with festivals across the globe also coinciding with the Chinese New Year, it said.

That has not happened this financial year, as the industry was focusing on clearing its already stocked-up inventory.

That said, intermittent liquidity challenges have been supported by timely extension of due dates on post-shipment credit by Indian banks, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Days before Portugal's election, quarantined voters cast ballots at home

Ana Gameiro, her husband and son all tested positive for the coronavirus last week amid a surge of infections across Portugal, forcing them to self-quarantine before a presidential election this Sunday that they do not want to miss. To the ...

PM to visit Assam and West Bengal on Jan 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kolkata to address the Parakram Diwas celebrations on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary year of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Prime Minister will also visit Jerenga P...

Germany's Merkel stands by Russia pipeline that US opposes

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she isnt abandoning a German-Russian gas pipeline project that faces US sanctions, although its likely to be an irritant in generally improved relations with the new administration.The Nord...

Expeditiously allot flats to people living in identified JJ clusters: Kejriwal to officials

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to expeditiously allot flats to people living in the citys identified JJ jhuggi jhopri clusters.The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the status of the ongoing JJ cluste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021