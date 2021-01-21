Left Menu
World Bank report highlights key reforms needed to use Albania's digital trade

Updated: 21-01-2021 22:11 IST
During the COVID-19 pandemic, online markets are playing a particularly important role by allowing economic life to continue despite social distancing. Image Credit: Pxhere

A new World Bank Albania E-Commerce Diagnostic highlights key reforms needed to better leverage digital trade as an opportunity for economic development.

E-commerce can be an important asset for Albania. Online sales channels allow businesses to reach more customers, at home and abroad. Customers gain from greater convenience and more choice. Sectors enabling e-commerce can create new jobs, including in technology companies, logistics and online payments.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, online markets are playing a particularly important role by allowing economic life to continue despite social distancing. The 2020 World Bank Enterprise Survey reveals that almost 20 percent of Albanian firms surveyed reported having either started or increased online business activity during the crisis.

To help Albania seize the digital trade opportunity, this new diagnostic identifies a roadmap of critical reforms in logistics and customs; digital connectivity; online payments; private sector capabilities and skills; and the e-commerce regulatory framework.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

