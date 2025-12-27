Left Menu

Karnataka's Eviction Controversy: A Political Conundrum

Karnataka's ruling Congress has come under fire for an eviction drive targeting unauthorized occupants in Bengaluru's Fakir Colony. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the action, calling it minority-targeting. In response, Karnataka's leaders defended the move, emphasizing the land's designated purpose for waste management and human considerations for displaced migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:17 IST
Karnataka's Eviction Controversy: A Political Conundrum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government's recent eviction drive in Bengaluru's Fakir Colony has sparked a political storm, with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accusing it of targeting minorities. The Congress-led state administration, however, insists the move was necessary to clear unauthorized settlements on government land designated for waste management.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar defended the action, arguing it was vital for public safety and urban planning. They assured that alternative arrangements would be made for the displaced, emphasizing that the majority were migrants settling on the land illegally.

Reacting to Vijayan's criticism, Shivakumar rebuffed it as a political ploy amid upcoming elections in Kerala, and maintained that the Congress remained committed to providing housing solutions for those genuinely in need, under schemes like the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Challenges EC Over Voter Discrepancies

 India
2
Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

Delhi's Push for Clean Cooking: A Step Towards Healthier Homes

 India
3
Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

Questions Arise After Alleged Custodial Suicide in Farrukhnagar

 India
4
Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

Air India Express Welcomes Its First Customized Boeing 737-8 MAX

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025