Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs

Since 2008, Congress has transferred about $141 billion to the Highway Trust Fund, according to the Government Accountability Office, to pay for road repairs rather than rely on gas tax revenue. Buttigieg said in the long term "as vehicles become more efficient and we pursue electrification, sooner or later there will be questions about whether the gas tax can be effective at all." He added: "All options need to be on the table." Congress failed again last year to approve a multi-year surface transportation bill and instead passed a one-year extension that expires Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 01:28 IST
Transportation nominee: 'possible' U.S. could raise gas tax to fund road repairs
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Pete Buttigieg, Democratic President Joe Biden's nominee to head the U.S. Transportation Department, won bipartisan support from senators at a Thursday confirmation hearing, where he said it was possible new gas tax revenue could fund infrastructure. "We need to look at any responsible, viable revenue mechanism we can all agree on," said Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at the hearing in which lawmakers said he would quickly win Senate confirmation.

Asked by Republican Senator Mike Lee if new revenue could include gasoline tax hikes, Buttigieg said: "It's possible -- certainly many states have taken that step including my own -- but it's not the only approach." After the hearing, a spokesman for Buttigieg sought to clarify his remarks. "A variety of options need to be on the table to ensure we can invest in our highways and create jobs, but increasing the gas tax is not among them."

Congress has not boosted the 18.4-cents-per-gallon federal gasoline tax since 1993. That tax is now worth just 10.2 cents after adjusting for inflation. "There are several different models," Buttigieg added. "In the short- to medium-term that could include revisiting the gas tax, adjusting it and or connecting it to inflation."

He also said raising revenue based on vehicle miles traveled is possible but acknowledged privacy and technological concerns. Since 2008, Congress has transferred about $141 billion to the Highway Trust Fund, according to the Government Accountability Office, to pay for road repairs rather than rely on gas tax revenue.

Buttigieg said in the long term "as vehicles become more efficient and we pursue electrification, sooner or later there will be questions about whether the gas tax can be effective at all." He added: "All options need to be on the table."

Congress failed again last year to approve a multi-year surface transportation bill and instead passed a one-year extension that expires Sept. 30, which includes $13.6 billion in additional general funds to fund road repairs. Biden has vowed to boost fuel economy standards that were slashed under Trump and take steps to increase the number of U.S. electric vehicles.

On Thursday, Steve Cliff, a senior California Air Resources Board official, was tapped to serve as deputy chief of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Cliff was heavily involved in striking a voluntary vehicle emissions deal with Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG and other automakers in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google seals content payment deal with French news publishers

Google and a French publishers lobby said on Thursday they had agreed to a copyright framework for the U.S. tech giant to pay news publishers for content online, in a first for Europe.The move paves the way for individual licensing agreemen...

U.S. Congress moves toward approving Biden's defense secretary pick

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a waiver on Thursday that helps clear the way for President Joe Bidens nominee, Lloyd Austin, to serve as defense secretary despite having retired as an army general in 2016. The House approved the...

Biden lays out plans for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and masks

U.S. President Joe Biden moved swiftly to coordinate a federal effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, his first full day in office, with steps to expand testing and vaccinations and increase mask-wearing. At a White House event,...

Attorneys call for Giuliani to lose law license over false claims, mob incitement

A group of prominent attorneys on Thursday asked New Yorks judiciary to suspend the law license of former President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani for making false claims in post-election lawsuits and for urging Trumps supporters to eng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021