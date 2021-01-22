Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Portugal replaces Sebring as WEC opener due to pandemic

The series, whose showpiece is the Le Mans 24 Hours in June, said an Eight Hours of Portimao race on April 2-4 would replace the 1,000 Miles of Sebring in March. "Due to the rapid evolution of coronavirus, as well as various changing directives from governments in different countries including travel restrictions, the WEC did not want to take any unnecessary risks," it added in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:07 IST
Motor racing-Portugal replaces Sebring as WEC opener due to pandemic

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) plans to start the season in Portugal in April instead of Sebring, Florida, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The series, whose showpiece is the Le Mans 24 Hours in June, said an Eight Hours of Portimao race on April 2-4 would replace the 1,000 Miles of Sebring in March.

"Due to the rapid evolution of coronavirus, as well as various changing directives from governments in different countries including travel restrictions, the WEC did not want to take any unnecessary risks," it added in a statement. "With freight due to be sent to the USA imminently, a decision needed to be made early to help teams prepare for the 2021 season."

U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Thursday requiring international air travellers to quarantine upon arrival. Most of the championship's teams are based in Europe.

The WEC said Portimao's Algarve circuit will also host the official pre-season test from March 30-31, and hoped to keep the rest of the calendar unchanged. Portugal is also facing the rapid spread of a new, more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus. The government imposed a lockdown last week, closing all non-essential services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Took a cue from the NZ attack and bowled a straight line against Smith and Co, says Bharat Arun

When India was still under strict lockdown and cricket had just resumed in the post-coronavirus era with the England-West Indies Test series in July, the Indian team management led by coach Ravi Shastri had already devised a plan to knock o...

Feuz earns 1st Kitzbühel win in downhill marred by crashes

Swiss skier Beat Feuz won a mens World Cup downhill on the classic Streif course for the first time Friday as teammate Urs Kryenbhl crashed badly on the final jump.Approaching the finish at nearly 150 kph 93 mph, Kryenbhl lost his balance i...

Yes Bank reports Q3 net at Rs 147 cr; COVID ups stressed assets

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Friday reported consolidated net profit of Rs 147 crore for the December quarter and a jump in asset quality stress due to COVID-19.The bank had posted a loss of Rs 18,564 crore in the year-ago period, when...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record for fifth consecutive day

Portugals daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 234 on Thursday, up from 221 reported a day before, bringing the total to 9,920 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said. The country of 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021