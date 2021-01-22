US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips at open as IBM, Intel weigh

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday after hitting record levels, as shares of blue-chip technology stalwarts Intel and IBM tumbled following their quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 34.4 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 31141.56. The S&P 500 fell 8.8 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 3844.24​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.1 points, or 0.41%, to 13474.805 at the opening bell.

