Apollo Hospitals raises Rs 1,170 cr through allotment of shares to QIBs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 15:46 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Saturday announced raising Rs 1,169.99 crore through allotment of shares to the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

The Fund Raising Committee on Saturday ''approved allotment of 46,59,498 equity shares of face value Rs 5 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of 2,511 per equity share, i.e., at a premium of 2,506 per equity share aggregating to Rs 11,699.99 million, pursuant to the issue,'' Apollo Hospitals Enterprise said in a filing to the BSE. The issue opened on January 18, 2021 and closed on January 22, 2021, it added.

''Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the company stands increased from Rs 69,56,25,795 consisting of 13,91,25,159 equity shares to Rs 71,89,23,285 consisting of 14,37,84,657 equity shares,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

