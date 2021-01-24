Israel decides to ban passenger flights to curb COVID-19 spread

Israel decides to ban passenger flights to curb COVID-19 spreadReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:20 IST
Israel on Sunday decided to ban incoming and outgoing passenger flights from Monday at 22:00GMT until the end of January in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 and new coronavirus strains, Israel's Haaretz news website reported.
