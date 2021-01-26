France to grant state-backed loan to AccorInvest, says minister

France to grant state-backed loan to AccorInvest, says ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:13 IST
France will grant French hotel property group AccorInvest a 500 million euro state-guaranteed loan to cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.
"We are indeed granting AccorInvest a state-backed loan of half a billion euros ... It is certain. We are finalising this loan today," Le Maire told Radio Clasique.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
