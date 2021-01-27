Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities edge lower, metal and auto stocks plunge

Equity benchmark indices dipped during early hours on Wednesday with metal and auto stocks witnessing profit booking by traders.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:24 IST
Equities edge lower, metal and auto stocks plunge
Hindalco lost by 3 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 233.05 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices dipped during early hours on Wednesday with metal and auto stocks witnessing profit-booking by traders. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 297 points or 0.61 per cent at 48,051 while the Nifty 50 lowered by 91 points or 0.64 per cent to 14,148.

Except for Nifty IT, all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty metal dipping by 1.4 per cent, private bank and realty by 1.3 per cent each and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Hindalco cracked by 3 per cent to Rs 233.05 per share while Tata Steel and JSW Steel lost by 2.3 per cent each.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries shed 1.8 per cent to Rs 1,904.70 per share. IndusInd Bank lost by 1.7 per cent. The other prominent losers were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Lever and IndianOil Corporation.

However, Wipro gained by 2.8 per cent to Rs 449.45 per share and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent. Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Britannia and Nestle India too trade with a positive bias. Meanwhile, Asian equities slipped as investors looked to the US Federal Reserve's guidance on its monetary policy.

MSCI's gauge of Asian ex-Japan shares slipped by 0.3 per cent, dragged lower by profit-taking in resource shares. But Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.2 per cent while South Korea and Taiwan eked out small gains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...

My 1st job was cleaning laboratory glassware in mother’s lab: US VP Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mothers laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan ...

Guterres calls for ‘renewed approach to multilateralism’, through new peacebuilding appeal

An approach that goes beyond crisis response and boosts long-term investments in prevention and peacebuilding, hand-in-hand with our efforts to deliver the Sustainable Developments Goals SDGs, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told the High...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021