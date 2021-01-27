Swiss require negative virus test for entry from high-risk areas
The Swiss government will require negative coronavirus tests from people entering the country from high-risk areas as of Feb. 8, the government said on Wednesday. It proposed doubling to 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.63 billion) the fund financed by the federal and cantonal governments to support businesses hit hard by restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic. It also said in a statement after a cabinet meeting it was ready to reactivate a scheme providing state guarantees for bank loans to affected companies should the credit market deteriorate.Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:30 IST
It proposed doubling to 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.63 billion) the fund financed by the federal and cantonal governments to support businesses hit hard by restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
It also said in a statement after a cabinet meeting it was ready to reactivate a scheme providing state guarantees for bank loans to affected companies should the credit market deteriorate. It extended unemployment benefits and said the federal government would finance around 6 billion francs in extra spending to cover compensation for workers on shortened working hours. ($1 = 0.8887 Swiss francs)
