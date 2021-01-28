Left Menu

Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand - (A)

Samsung saw its semiconductor business rebounded sharply last year after a sluggish 2019, driven by robust demand for PCs and servers as virus outbreaks forced millions of people to stay and work at home.The Trump administrations sanctions against Chinas Huawei Technologies have meanwhile hindered one of Samsungs biggest rivals in smartphones, smartphone chips and telecommunications equipment.Samsung said it continued to see a strong overall demand for its memory chips in the fourth quarter as major clients launched new smartphone models and cloud computing companies increased their investment in data centers.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:14 IST
Edit ( Last edited by Sonia Dahiya )
Samsung reports profit jump driven by strong chip demand - (A)
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday its operating profit for last quarter rose by more than 26 percent as it capped off a robust business year where its dual strength in parts and finished products allowed it to thrive amid the pandemic.

But the South Korean tech giant expected its profit to weaken in the current quarter with a weak dollar and costs associated with expanded production lines likely affecting its bread-and-butter computer memory chip business. Samsung has also dealt with legal issues surrounding its vice chairman and de facto chief, Lee Jae-Yong, who last week was sentenced by the Seoul High Court to two and a half years in prison for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal that spurred massive protests and ousted South Korea's then-president. "For 2021, the company expects a recovery in overall global demand but uncertainties persist over the possibility of recurring COVID-19 waves," Samsung said in an emailed statement. Samsung's operating profit of 9.05 trillion won (USD 8.13 billion) for the October-December quarter represented a 26.35 percent increase from the same period a year before, while its revenue rose by 2.78 percent to 61.55 trillion won (USD 55.28 billion).

The company's operating profit for the full year of 2020 was at 35.99 trillion won (USD 32.32 billion), rising by more than 29 percent from 2019, according to a regulatory filing. Samsung saw its semiconductor business rebounded sharply last year after a sluggish 2019, driven by robust demand for PCs and servers as virus outbreaks forced millions of people to stay and work at home.

The Trump administration's sanctions against China's Huawei Technologies have meanwhile hindered one of Samsung's biggest rivals in smartphones, smartphone chips, and telecommunications equipment.

Samsung said it continued to see strong overall demand for its memory chips in the fourth quarter as major clients launched new smartphone models and cloud computing companies increased their investment in data centers. PC demand remained strong, driven by Chromebooks, gaming notebooks, and the release of new graphics cards and gaming consoles, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Apple's business in India still quite low relative to size of opportunity: Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the companys share in India is quite low relative to the size of the opportunity and setting up retail stores in the future in the country will be a great initiative.Apple launched the AppleStore online in India ...

Aditya Birla Fashion acquires 51 pc stake in designer brand Sabyasachi

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL has announced a strategic partnership with Indias largest designer brand Sabyasachi by signing a definitive agreement for acquiring 51 per cent stake in Sabyasachi brand. Sabyasachi is Indias larges...

ANALYSIS-Short sellers face derision, death threats and unexplained pizza

Making money by betting a companys shares will sink in value has become more challenging in recent weeks as markets rocketed higher and a growing wave of investors became ready to take on short sellers at almost any cost - even threatening ...

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand wor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021