Left Menu

Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:24 IST
Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

French automaker Renault on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India, which it plans to launch in the country in the current quarter.

After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the company's third model, which would be introduced in India, followed by other markets.

The model, which would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnate, would be powered by a new turbocharged 1-liter petrol engine.

The powertrain generates 100 PS of power and offers fuel efficiency of around 20km per liter, the company said.

The Kiger comes with 205 mm of ground clearance and 405 liters of boot capacity.

It also comes with multi-drive modes.

''Kiger is the third global car after Kwid and Triber, which would debut in India before any other market. With this, we enter the B-SUV segment, which currently accounts for 50 percent of the industry sales right now,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

The automaker has continued to move forward in the country and has navigated the challenging macro-economic environment, bettering the industry trends, he added.

''We have managed this by our robust business strategy, which includes our exciting product range, laser-sharp focus on quality and customer-centricity, and our aggressive network ramp up across the country,'' Mamillapalle said.

The company has taken another significant step in India with the global reveal of R Kiger, which will stand out as a sporty and attractive offering, he noted.

''Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer,'' Mamillapalle said.

The automaker sold over 80,000 units last year, and its cumulative sales have crossed the 7 lakh mark in the country.

Mamillapalle noted that the company is expanding its sales network in the country, and in the last year alone, it has set up 120 sales and service outlets.

The company now has over 500 sales facilities and around 475 service touchpoints across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says vaccine makers working non-stop to plug supply gap, urges patience

The World Health Organizations Europe director Hans Kluge said on Thursday vaccine manufacturers were working non-stop to plug shortfalls in supplies to countries struggling to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to jostle for ...

China: 'New historical starting point' with US military

Putting frictions aside for now, China says relations between the Chinese and US militaries are at a new historical starting point and should focus on cooperation and avoiding confrontations.Defence Ministry spokesperson Col Wu Qian said Th...

TVS Motor clocks highest ever revenue of Rs 5,404 crore in Q3

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported the highest ever revenue of Rs 5,404 crore in the third quarter of 2020-21, marking a growth of 31 per cent over Rs 4,126 crore in the same period of previous fiscal year. The company reported the high...

Meghalaya to reopen colleges on Feb 1

Colleges in Meghalaya, closedsince the lockdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, willreopen on February 1, state Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbuisaid on Thursday.The decision was taken after a meeting with the headsof the institutions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021