Renault unveils compact SUV Kiger, forays into high selling sub 4 meter segment

French automaker Renault on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact SUV Kiger in India, which it plans to launch in the country in the current quarter.

After Kwid and Triber, Kiger is the company's third model, which would be introduced in India, followed by other markets.

The model, which would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and Nissan Magnate, would be powered by a new turbocharged 1-liter petrol engine.

The powertrain generates 100 PS of power and offers fuel efficiency of around 20km per liter, the company said.

The Kiger comes with 205 mm of ground clearance and 405 liters of boot capacity.

It also comes with multi-drive modes.

''Kiger is the third global car after Kwid and Triber, which would debut in India before any other market. With this, we enter the B-SUV segment, which currently accounts for 50 percent of the industry sales right now,'' Renault India Operations Country CEO and Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle said.

The automaker has continued to move forward in the country and has navigated the challenging macro-economic environment, bettering the industry trends, he added.

''We have managed this by our robust business strategy, which includes our exciting product range, laser-sharp focus on quality and customer-centricity, and our aggressive network ramp up across the country,'' Mamillapalle said.

The company has taken another significant step in India with the global reveal of R Kiger, which will stand out as a sporty and attractive offering, he noted.

''Following Duster, which made SUVs accessible to a large set of people, not just in India but across the world, Kiger will once again make SUV aspirations accessible to a whole new set of customers and we look forward to building on our increasing customer base with this new game-changer,'' Mamillapalle said.

The automaker sold over 80,000 units last year, and its cumulative sales have crossed the 7 lakh mark in the country.

Mamillapalle noted that the company is expanding its sales network in the country, and in the last year alone, it has set up 120 sales and service outlets.

The company now has over 500 sales facilities and around 475 service touchpoints across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)