Left Menu

EU set to require authorisation for vaccine exports

There have also been shortfalls in supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Commission, which has coordinated the orders, said on Tuesday it would propose that pharmaceutical firms be required to register their vaccine exports, insisting this was merely to increase transparency.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:38 IST
EU set to require authorisation for vaccine exports

The European Commission will detail on Friday a mechanism to require both notification and authorisation of COVID-19 vaccine exports from the bloc, after drugmakers cut scheduled deliveries of doses to the EU's 27 countries. The EU, which has ordered vaccines collectively, learnt last week that AstraZeneca would reduce deliveries of its vaccine, set to be approved this week, by around 60% due to production problems. There have also been shortfalls in supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Commission, which has coordinated the orders, said on Tuesday it would propose that pharmaceutical firms be required to register their vaccine exports, insisting this was merely to increase transparency. On Thursday, the EU executive said that what it was proposing would involve both transparency and authorisation.

"The decision will be taken tomorrow to start implementing this mechanism," a Commission spokesman told a news conference. In March, at the height of the first COVID-19 wave, the European Union required exporters of protective equipment such as masks to secure authorisation from the EU country where they were located.

The measures lasted for two months until mid-May, although the range of products was narrowed in April. In the case of masks, applications for about a quarter of all exports were rejected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's rank slips to 86th in corruption perception index 2020

Indias rank has slipped six places to 86th among 180 countries in a corruption perception index CPI in 2020.For 2020, Transparency International TIs corruption perception index was released on Thursday. The index, which ranks 180 countries ...

Mastercard beats profit estimates as customers spend more

Payments processor Mastercard Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as growth in overall transactions partially offset the impact of a decline in cross-border volumes.Excluding items, Mastercard reported net ...

AU Bank posts over two-and-a-half times jump in Q3 net profit to Rs 479 cr

AU Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a rise of over two-and-a-half times in its net profit to Rs 479 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a yea...

Soccer-Tennis champion Osaka invests in NWSL side North Carolina Courage

Japans three-times Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka has invested in National Womens Soccer League NWSL team North Carolina Courage to become a team owner, the U.S. top-flight club said on Thursday. The women who have invested in me gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021