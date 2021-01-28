Left Menu

Poland to reopen shopping malls as infections stabilise

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 17:40 IST
Poland will reopen shopping malls on Feb. 1 while keeping most other restrictions in place until the middle of next month, as the number of coronavirus infections has fallen, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Thursday.

Most shops in shopping malls, as well as hotels and ski resorts have been closed since the end of December. Children only in the first three years of primary school attend regular lessons.

Niedzielski said that the pandemic situation in Poland has stabilised, but the government has to take into consideration risks related to high number of infections in other European countries and to new variants of the virus.

