Left Menu

BAE Systems to showcase advanced platforms, weapon systems at Aero India 2021

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:38 IST
BAE Systems to showcase advanced platforms, weapon systems at Aero India 2021

BAE Systems said on Thursday it will showcase advanced platforms and weapon systems at the Aero India 2021 exhibition.

The British defence company, in a press release, said it will showcase a model of advanced trainer aircraft Hawk and laser guided rocket APKWS at the exhibition that would be held in Bengaluru from February 3-5.

''The complete BAE Systems portfolio will be available on audio/visual display, which includes video of the Mk45 Mod 4 Naval Gun System,'' the release said.

There will also be video of the M777 ultra-lightweight howitzer (ULH) at the company's stand, it added.

''Under an agreement between the US and Indian governments, the 155mm M777A2 ULH systems are being assembled, integrated, and tested in India by Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd (MDSL), as part of the Make in India programme,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Maharashtra's New Renewable Energy Policy to attract Rs 75,000-cr investments'

Maharashtras New Renewable Energy Policy will attract Rs 75,000-crore investments, said the states Power and New Renewable Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday.Nitin Raut, Minister for Power and New Renewable Energy, Government of Mahar...

NCB arrests three drug peddlers from Navi Mumbai

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB has arrested three drug peddlers after raids in NaviMumbai and seized 336 blots of LSD, 430 gm of ganja and 6 gmof cocaine, an official said on Thursday.Based on specific information, the NCBs Mumbai zonaluni...

Tigray’s children in crisis and beyond reach, after months of conflict: UNICEF

In an alert on Wednesday, the agencys Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said that the very little that was known about the impact of the conflict from only limited partner accounts and UN assessments, was deeply troubling.She added Our co...

PREVIEW-India's budget aiming to revive economy with limited fiscal headroom

Indias ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has promised a game-changing budget to revive the pandemic-hit economy, but a mountain of debt may force the finance minister to make tough choices when she delivers the package on Monday.Nirmala Sit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021