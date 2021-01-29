Left Menu

Philippines to relax ban on visitors from countries with U.K. COVID-19 variant

The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last year barred foreigners coming or transiting from countries with confirmed cases of the British coronavirus variant.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 29-01-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 09:56 IST
The Philippines will relax travel curbs on foreigners coming from more than 30 countries that have detected cases of the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus starting from next month, the presidential spokesman said on Friday. The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last year barred foreigners from coming or transiting from countries with confirmed cases of the British coronavirus variant. The list, which includes the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, has expanded to more than 30 countries, and the ban is due to be in effect until the end of January.

The Philippines this week confirmed domestic transmission of the British variant, which has infected 17 so far, including a dozen in a mountainous northern province.

