DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 29

MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (to Feb 6) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal.

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JAN. 29 ** SARAJEVO – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will visit Bosnia and Herzegovina, and will hold successive meetings in Sarajevo with his counterpart Bisera Turkovic.

** ISTANBUL - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Turkey and hold talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and other senior officials hold a news conference on the pandemic situation - 0900 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain's economy affairs minister Nadia Calvino appears at the joint parliament-senate commission for the European Union to explain the recovery, transformation and resilience plan - 1200 GMT.

NEW DELHI - Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen arrived in India on Thursday for a three-day visit (to Jan. 30). BRUSSELS – Presidency event: Informal video conference of justice and home affairs ministers (FInal Day) DAVOS - The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani are due to participate in geopolitics panels at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. DAVOS - Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes addresses the virtual Davos meeting of world leaders on the outlook for international trade - 1615 GMT.

DAVOS - European Commission Executive Vice President for the Green Deal Frans Timmermans addresses the virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 1300 GMT. TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - 1000 GMT. DAVOS - Spain´s energy minister Teresa Ribera and foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya speak at World Economic Forum, Davos 2021 - 1300 GMT.

ACCRA - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 1300 GMT SINGAPORE - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the virtual Davos forum. - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 30 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, Jan. 31 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen holds a video conference with CEOs of pharmaceutical companies to discuss the EU's biodefence preparedness. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 1 ** BRUSSELS - Portuguese Finance Minister and chair of the ECOFIN Joao Leao participates in an economic dialogue and exchange of views with European lawmakers - 1645 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission Director-General for Health and Food Safety Sandra Gallina discusses how the EU budget has been used and managed to support the EU's COVID-19 vaccines strategy with European lawmakers. NEW DELHI - Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the annual budget for the next fiscal year that begins from April 1.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 2 ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a keynote speech on Germany's role in Europe in an election year at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 0900 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Moscow. GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3 ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire take part in a panel discussion at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 1300 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Nadia Calvino, Spanish minister of economic affairs and digital transformation speaks at the "Masters of Digital" event on Europe's recovery - 1545 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Council president Charles Michel gives a keynote speech at the "Masters of Digital" event on Europe's recovery - 0900 GMT.

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB 4

** BERLIN - Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino speaks about "The European Union on the Eve of a New Era" at the three-day "Europe 2021" conference - 1500 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives a keynote speech at the event "Masters of Digital." - 1400 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for health Stella Kyriakides discusses the bloc's plan for beating cancer with European lawmakers. NICOSIA - British foreign minister Dominic Raab visits divided Cyprus ahead of new UN mediation. MOSCOW – EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Moscow & holds talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (to Feb 6) GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, Feb 5 ** MOSCOW - EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Joseph Borrell gives a press conference with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov following their meeting in Moscow - 0915 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 6

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8

SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11 VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEB. 13

BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16 SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17 PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21 NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEB. 26

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1 BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3) MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4 LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7 BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11 BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17 NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18 BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

