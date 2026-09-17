U.S. Citizen Adam Castillo Freed by Myanmar Amidst Diplomatic Push

Adam Castillo, a U.S. citizen and former head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, has been released by Myanmar's government. The release followed diplomatic efforts by the Trump administration. Castillo had been detained since June due to a business dispute and deported after his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:37 IST
U.S. Citizen Adam Castillo Freed by Myanmar Amidst Diplomatic Push

In a move signaling its interest in maintaining diplomatic relations, Myanmar's military-backed government released U.S. citizen Adam Castillo on Wednesday. Castillo, detained since June following a business dispute, was freed after negotiations driven by the Trump administration.

Upon his release, Castillo, who once headed the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, was swiftly deported from Naypyitaw. Myanmar's President Min Aung Hlaing’s office highlighted the consideration of bilateral relations between the two nations as a factor in Castillo's release.

Global Reach, a U.S. nonprofit involved in facilitating his release, lauded efforts by the Trump administration. Despite U.S. sanctions against Myanmar, there seems to be an openness for dialogue, with diplomatic efforts quietly progressing. Castillo's case arises amid complex political tensions following Myanmar's 2021 coup and ongoing international scrutiny.

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