U.S. Boosts African Digital Infrastructure With $155 Million Investment in WIOCC

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation is investing up to $155 million in WIOCC, an African digital infrastructure provider. This move supports U.S. technology expansion in Africa, countering Chinese competitors. WIOCC operates extensive networks in Africa, key to AI service deployment and U.S. competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:37 IST
U.S. Boosts African Digital Infrastructure With $155 Million Investment in WIOCC

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation announced a significant investment in Africa's digital landscape, committing up to $155 million to WIOCC, a prominent digital infrastructure provider.

This move marks an effort to bolster U.S. technology presence across the continent, positioning Washington as a viable alternative to dominant Chinese companies like Huawei.

WIOCC's expansive networks, spanning over 30 African countries, are poised to enhance AI services and U.S. competitiveness, aligning with America's strategy to expand trusted networks and support technology firms entering dynamic African markets.

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