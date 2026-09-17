Libyan Oil Industry Overcomes Protest Challenges

Libyan oil production has resumed following a brief protest by security personnel that halted operations at three oilfields. The National Oil Corporation confirmed the situation had normalized and no further shutdowns are expected. The oil sector remains a crucial economic driver for Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 00:37 IST
Libyan Oil Industry Overcomes Protest Challenges
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Libyan oil production has returned to normal after a brief protest by security personnel temporarily shut down three key oilfields. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman, Massoud Suleman, confirmed the resolution of the disruption on Wednesday.

The security body, Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG), responsible for Libya's oil facility security, had initiated the shutdown by closing a valve on the main Hamada-Zawiya pipeline. This halted the operation at the Hamada, Tahara, and NC5 fields, impacting the nation's vital oil production.

The PFG intends to negotiate their demands with the NOC in Tripoli, calling for the agency's financial and administrative restructuring under the NOC. Libya's oil industry is essential to its economy but is frequently interrupted due to political and technical issues since the 2011 upheaval. Such disruptions add stress to the global oil market, already affected by geopolitical conflicts.

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