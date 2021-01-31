Left Menu

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 19:56 IST
Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week, until Feb. 8, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state TV said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.

The borders were closed on Jan. 19 because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, a measure that was extended last week.

