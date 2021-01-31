Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic

Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week, until Feb. 8, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state TV said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state's coronavirus emergency committee.

The borders were closed on Jan. 19 because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, a measure that was extended last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)