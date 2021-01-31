Left Menu

Capsules of gold swallowed by 8 plane passengers recovered

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 20:14 IST
Capsules of gold swallowed by 8 plane passengers recovered

Chennai, Jan 31 (PTI): A total of 4.15 kgs of gold worthRs 2.17 crore were recovered from plane passengers, who hadswallowed capsules of gold, at the city airport here, Customsauthorities have said.

The capsules of the precious metal were swallowed andseven of the eight passengers were arrested, Commissioner ofCustoms Rajan Choudhry said.

Each capsule weighed about 15-24 grams and in total 222capsules were recovered from the stomachs of all the eightpassengers.

Based on specific inputs, the air intelligence wingofficials intercepted eight passengers, including four women,who arrived from Dubai and Sharjah on January 22 on suspicionand during interrogation, the passengers confessed to thecrime.

The passengers had told the authorities that they hadswallowed gold paste in capsules before departing. Thepassengers were admitted to the Stanley Government Hospitalin the city to recover the capsules under expert medicalsupervision.

''The process of recovery was cumbersome as the passengerswere fed with a heavy diet to facilitate ejection of thecapsules of gold in a natural way,'' Commissioner of CustomsRajan Choudhry said in a press release.

To complete the entire process, it took eight days, hesaid, adding that the earlier modus operandi of smuggling ofgold was by concealing the metal in paste form in the rectum.

Gold concealed in hand-bags and pant pockets of thepassengers was also recovered, he said.

One of the eight passengers was not arrested as the valueof gold seized was lesser than Rs 20 lakh which is themaximum amount that attracts detention of the smuggler, theofficer told PTI.

In total, 4.15 kgs of gold worth Rs 2.17 crore were seizedand the seven were arrested.

Further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Anxiety grows as long-term care awaits COVID-19 vaccines

Frustration is building over the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care sites, where some homes still await first shots while fending off a virus that can devastate their residents.The major drugstore chains tasked with giving shot...

Event held at MIRC to commemorate 50th anniversary of 1971 victory

A commemoration-cum-felicitation function was held at the Mechanised Infantry Regimental Centre MIRC in Ahmednagar, some 270 km from here, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Indias victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. It was part of v...

PM to dedicate infra projects in oil, gas sector at Haldia on Feb 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modiwill visit Haldia in West Bengal on February 7 to dedicateseveral infrastructure projects in the oil and gas sector,Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.The projects include 347-km long Dobhi-Durgapurnatural ga...

Thousands protest in Vienna as far-right march on COVID measures banned

Thousands of protesters faced off with police in riot gear in Vienna on Sunday at the site of a banned far-right demonstration against coronavirus restrictions. Vienna police banned numerous protests planned for this weekend, including one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021