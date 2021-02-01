Left Menu

ICICI Bank shares zoom over 12 pc after Q3 earnings; Mcap jumps Rs 46,271 cr

Shares of ICICI Bank zoomed over 12 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 17.73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.The stock gained 12.47 per cent to close at Rs 603.95 on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:43 IST
ICICI Bank shares zoom over 12 pc after Q3 earnings; Mcap jumps Rs 46,271 cr

Shares of ICICI Bank zoomed over 12 per cent on Monday after the company reported a 17.73 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

The stock gained 12.47 per cent to close at Rs 603.95 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 13.50 per cent to an all-time high of Rs 609.50.

On NSE, it climbed 12.43 per cent to settle at Rs 603.80.

Its market valuation rallied Rs 46,271.19 crore to Rs 4,16,999.19 crore on BSE.

In terms of volume, 25.78 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 6.93 crore on NSE. ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 17.73 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,498.15 crore in the December quarter, helped by a jump in core income but experienced a surge in bad assets from its retail loans.

On a standalone basis, the second largest private sector lender by assets showed a 19.12 per cent rise in the post-tax profit to Rs 4,939.59 crore for the reporting quarter, up from Rs 4,146.46 crore in the October-December 2019 period.

Its core net interest income grew 16 per cent to Rs 9,912 crore, on the back of a 13 per cent growth in domestic advances, while the the net interest margin came at 3.67 per cent as against 3.57 per cent in the preceding September quarter and 3.77 per cent in the year-ago period.

The non-interest income excluding the treasury income came at Rs 3,921 crore as against 4,043 crore.

The reported gross non-performing assets ratio was at 4.38 per cent, but would have been 5.42 per cent if not for the Supreme Court order asking banks not to classify non-paying loan accounts as NPAs after the end of the loan repayment moratorium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Increased capex to spur steel demand in India, say steel makers & experts

The increased capital expenditure for infrastructure projects in Union Budget 2021-22 will push the demand for steel in the country, steel players and experts said.To augment the countrys infrastructure, the Budget proposed significant enha...

Israel says coordinated passage of 1st COVID-19 vaccines shipment to Palestinians

Israel said on Monday it coordinated the passage of a first shipment of 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations into the occupied West Bank.The vaccines, which came from the company Moderna Inc , will be used by Palestinian Authority medical t...

Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication

Britains Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has accepted an apology and substantial damages from Associated Newspapers over the publication of what he described as baseless, false and defamatory stories about him in the Mail on Sunday and Ma...

Jute industry 'disappointed' with Union budget

The budget speech of UnionFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has brought no cheer tothe jute industry as no incentive and specific focus toencourage modern farming practice was announced, a section ofmill owners said on Monday.The sector, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021