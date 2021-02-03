S Korea steps up virus prevention for holiday

Left Menu

South Korean officials are taking steps to limit travel and gatherings during next weeks Lunar New Years holidays, allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger vessels to operate at half capacity, as they fight a steady rise in coronavirus transmissions.Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho announced the plans on Wednesday while repeating a plea for people to stay home.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

South Korean officials are taking steps to limit travel and gatherings during next week's Lunar New Year's holidays, allowing train operators to sell only window seats and passenger vessels to operate at half capacity, as they fight a steady rise in coronavirus transmissions.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho announced the plans on Wednesday while repeating a plea for people to stay home. He said officials will strengthen sanitisation and install more thermal cameras at train stations, bus terminals and airports. Travellers will be required to be masked at all times and will be prohibited from eating food at highway rest areas.

Officials have also extended a clampdown on private social gatherings of five or more people, which they enforce by fining restaurants and other businesses if they accept large groups. Indoor dining at restaurants in the greater capital area will continue to be prohibited after 9 p.m.

Lunar New Year is celebrated around Asia and a popular time for people to travel to visit their relatives. China also has tried to discourage travel during the holiday to avoid the risk of viral outbreaks.

South Korea reported 467 new infections of the coronavirus on Wednesday, which brought the national caseload to 79,311, including 1,441 deaths.

