Left Menu

Asian demand missing from global recovery: S&P

Asia Pacific is managing the pandemic well but the health and economic effects have been far tamer in the region than elsewhere in the world, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:07 IST
Asian demand missing from global recovery: S&P
Roache says demand from rest of the world is helping Asia out of the hole.. Image Credit: ANI

Asia Pacific is managing the pandemic well but the health and economic effects have been far tamer in the region than elsewhere in the world, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. The region's slack domestic demand and reliance on exports can restrain its recovery and inflame trade tension with the West, it said in a report titled 'Asia, We Have A Demand Problem.'

"The popular narrative is Asia is leading the recovery and digging the world out of a big hole," said S&P Global Ratings Asia Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache. "This is not quite right. Demand from the rest of the world is helping Asia out of the hole. This is mainly due to cautious Asian consumers."

The region contained death rates due to Covid-19 to 81 per million people in early February compared with 1,066 in the European Union and 1,339 in the United States, according to the University of Oxford. The decline in economic activity at the trough compared with pre-pandemic trend was less than elsewhere. "We expect the permanent damage to output to vary but on average be lower than elsewhere at around 4 to 5 per cent of GDP. There are notable exceptions to this trend -- especially India," said the report.

Short, sharp lockdowns and policies designed to keep people employed including wage subsidies have limited job losses and fuelled a rebound in hiring. This will support household income as stimulus inevitably wanes. Factory Asia has also benefited from surging export demand. The story is well known. Work-from-home measures have boosted electronics demand, consumers have switched some spending from services to goods and demand for health-care equipment has risen.

Meanwhile, sluggish domestic spending especially compared with rest of the world is forcing up Asia's current account surplus. "We estimate the region's surplus with the rest of the world has risen above 3 per cent of GDP from well below 2 per cent before Covid." The US Treasury recently named Vietnam as a currency manipulator, and China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are all on the watchlist. Rolling back tariffs on China may be harder and more countries may also be at risk of being labelled currency manipulators.

Roache said until Asia starts pulling its weight in the demand recovery, global growth will fail to live up to its potential. "The recovery will remain over-dependent on stimulus and consumers in Europe and the United States. Asia may see persistent economic slack, low inflation and a steady turn lower in expectations for revenue growth for some firms," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Anti-China activists in Japan call for boycott of Beijing 2022 Games

A group of anti-China activists campaigning for human rights in Tibet and support for ethnic Uighurs called on Thursday for a boycott of the 2022 winter Olympics in Beijing, saying the Games would embolden Chinas government in its crackdown...

Airbus signs MoU with GMR Group to collaborate on aviation services in India

Bengaluru, Feb 4 PTIAirbus signed a Memorandum of understanding MoU with GMR group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.Airbus andGMRGroup wi...

Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck become parents to baby girl

Actor Jenny Slate has announced that she recently welcomed her first child with fiance Ben Shattuck.The 38-year-old actor shared the news during a virtual interview with Entertainment Tonight. Yeah, Im not pregnant anymore. The baby came ou...

Kejriwal launches 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched the Switch Delhi campaign to promote electric vehicles and appealed to people to buy such vehicles to combat pollution in the city.Kejriwal said his government will hire only electric vehi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021