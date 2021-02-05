Left Menu

Prudential Financial profit beats on asset management strength

The company's total after-tax adjusted operating income rose to $1.18 billion, or $2.93 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $915 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.57 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 03:26 IST
Prudential Financial profit beats on asset management strength

Prudential Financial Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday as the strong performance of the U.S. life insurer's asset management arm cushioned the hit from coronavirus-related claims. PGIM, Prudential's asset management arm, reported a record 40% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted operating income to $404 million. The unit's assets under management jumped 13% to an all-time high of $1.49 trillion.

The company's shares rose 2.5% in extended trading as it also authorized the buyback of up to $1.5 billion shares from the start of 2021. A rebound in investment income and lower payouts for dental and other non-medical health claims have helped global life insurers offset some of the blow from payouts related to the health crisis, with MetLife Inc also reporting a marginal rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit.

Prudential's U.S. individual life insurance business posted an adjusted operating loss of $65 million, compared with an adjusted operating income of $58 million a year earlier, a result driven by payouts for COVID death-related claims. The company's total after-tax adjusted operating income rose to $1.18 billion, or $2.93 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $915 million, or $2.24 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.57 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nearly all Australian Open players cleared of COVID-19, 12 wait results

Nearly 500 Australian Open players and staff who stayed at a quarantine hotel where a worker contracted COVID-19 have tested negative for the coronavirus, with 12 awaiting results, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Friday. Tiley told ...

J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.The drugmakers application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA follows its Jan. 29 report in whic...

Biden withdraws Judy Shelton's nomination as Fed board member

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew from consideration Donald Trumps contentious nomination of Judy Shelton to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.Shelton had come under fire for inconsistent and controversial views, includi...

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise annual refugee admissions to 125,000 in the coming fiscal year, he said on Thursday, a more than eight-fold increase after former President Donald Trump slashed levels to historic lows. Speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021