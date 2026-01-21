Left Menu

Transforming Delhi's Agri-Market Landscape: A New Era in Tikri Khampur

The Delhi government plans to establish a modern wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in Tikri Khampur, aiming to decongest Azadpur market, Asia's largest. The project involves a public-private partnership, with the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board seeking consultancy on market analysis and financial aspects. No government financial liability is anticipated.

Updated: 21-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a new initiative to build a contemporary wholesale market for fruits and vegetables in Tikri Khampur, northwest Delhi, under a public-private partnership framework.

Aimed at reducing the congestion in Azadpur, Asia's largest fruit and vegetable market, the project is overseen by the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB), which is in the process of hiring a consultant to handle comprehensive project planning.

Officials confirmed the project, delayed for years, is now revived. The modern amenities at the new site will relieve pressure from Azadpur's congested lanes, enhancing trade efficiency. The DAMB has acquired 70.62 acres for the project, promising advanced infrastructure without imposing financial burdens on the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

