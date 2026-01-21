Kishori Pednekar: Leading Shiv Sena (UBT) in New BMC Era
Kishori Pednekar, former mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, has been appointed as the leader of her party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Uddhav Thackeray's faction secured 65 seats in recent elections. Pednekar emphasizes collaboration with experienced and younger leaders to fulfill her new responsibilities.
In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has ascended to the leadership post within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Her appointment follows the party's commendable performance, winning 65 seats in the municipal elections.
The decision was formalized in a meeting held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, led by Uddhav Thackeray. The move signifies the trust and confidence reposed in Pednekar by the party's leadership, including Aaditya Thackeray, who acknowledged her apt leadership during her tenure as mayor.
Pednekar affirmed her commitment to the role, pledging cooperation with both experienced figures and the younger generation of politicians. This, as she navigates the challenges of her new position in one of India's most influential civic bodies.
