Kishori Pednekar: Leading Shiv Sena (UBT) in New BMC Era

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has ascended to the leadership post within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Her appointment follows the party's commendable performance, winning 65 seats in the municipal elections.

The decision was formalized in a meeting held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, led by Uddhav Thackeray. The move signifies the trust and confidence reposed in Pednekar by the party's leadership, including Aaditya Thackeray, who acknowledged her apt leadership during her tenure as mayor.

Pednekar affirmed her commitment to the role, pledging cooperation with both experienced figures and the younger generation of politicians. This, as she navigates the challenges of her new position in one of India's most influential civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)