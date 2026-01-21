Left Menu

Kishori Pednekar: Leading Shiv Sena (UBT) in New BMC Era

Kishori Pednekar, former mayor of Mumbai and Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator, has been appointed as the leader of her party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Uddhav Thackeray's faction secured 65 seats in recent elections. Pednekar emphasizes collaboration with experienced and younger leaders to fulfill her new responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:33 IST
Kishori Pednekar: Leading Shiv Sena (UBT) in New BMC Era
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has ascended to the leadership post within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Her appointment follows the party's commendable performance, winning 65 seats in the municipal elections.

The decision was formalized in a meeting held at Shiv Sena Bhavan, led by Uddhav Thackeray. The move signifies the trust and confidence reposed in Pednekar by the party's leadership, including Aaditya Thackeray, who acknowledged her apt leadership during her tenure as mayor.

Pednekar affirmed her commitment to the role, pledging cooperation with both experienced figures and the younger generation of politicians. This, as she navigates the challenges of her new position in one of India's most influential civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026