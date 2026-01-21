Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Continued Union Territory Status

The National Conference on Wednesday expressed its disapproval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's actions, calling it ironic that he celebrates other states' statehood while Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory without its promised status.

The party reacted to a social media post from the LG's office that showcased Statehood Day celebrations for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur at Lok Bhawan in Jammu.

The BJP-led government previously abrogated Article 370, which resulted in Jammu and Kashmir's transition from a state to a Union Territory. The National Conference demands clarity and restitution of its statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)