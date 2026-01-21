Left Menu

Controversy Over Jammu and Kashmir's Continued Union Territory Status

The National Conference criticized Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for celebrating the statehood of other states while Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. The LG's office highlighted the cultural diversity of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya, despite Jammu and Kashmir's pending statehood restoration post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:34 IST
The National Conference on Wednesday expressed its disapproval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's actions, calling it ironic that he celebrates other states' statehood while Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory without its promised status.

The party reacted to a social media post from the LG's office that showcased Statehood Day celebrations for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Manipur at Lok Bhawan in Jammu.

The BJP-led government previously abrogated Article 370, which resulted in Jammu and Kashmir's transition from a state to a Union Territory. The National Conference demands clarity and restitution of its statehood.

