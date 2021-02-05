Left Menu

Israel extends COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, will ease it slowly

Israel has extended its third COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, at which point nationwide curbs will be eased slowly, it announced in a government statement. Israel has had 675,618 COVID-19 cases and 5,001 related deaths, according to the health ministry.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:28 IST
Israel extends COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, will ease it slowly

Israel has extended its third COVID-19 lockdown to Sunday, at which point nationwide curbs will be eased slowly, it announced in a government statement. The decision was made on Friday hours before the lockdown was due to expire, following disputes between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his coalition partner, Defence Minister Benny Gantz, over its duration, efficacy and patchy enforcement.

The latest lockdown was imposed from Dec. 27, shortly after Israel began the world's fastest vaccination drive. The twin measures have only moderately reduced deaths and serious illness, given the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. Israel has had 675,618 COVID-19 cases and 5,001 related deaths, according to the health ministry. It has a population of 9 million.

Starting at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday, curbs on travel within and between towns will be lifted, workplaces that do not receive customers can be reopened, and admission allowed at open-air nature reserves and parks, the government statement said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Karishma Singh)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessar...

Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Health Icon Awards - 2021

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirHealth Icon Awards - 2021 has been organised by Brand Opus India designed to recognize excellence and showcase the outstanding work by healthcare professionals. It intends to celebrate the trailblazing pe...

Google, Zoom team up on service enhancements for Chromebooks

As COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distance learning and remote work, Google is focusing on improving Chromebooksbehind the scenes to make the process of teaching and learning as smooth as possible.No matter how todays stu...

RBI to allow retail investors to directly access G-sec market; India joins select countries allowing such arrangements: RBI Guv Das.

RBI to allow retail investors to directly access G-sec market India joins select countries allowing such arrangements RBI Guv Das....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021