MP: Cop shoots self with service rifle at police station

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 05-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 14:57 IST
A 50-year-old head constableallegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with hisservice rifle at a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabuadistrict on Friday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 7.15 am at Kakanvanipolice station, about 45 km from the district headquarters, anofficial said.

Head constable Saifuddin Qureshi shot himself with hisservice rifle in the chamber of the police station in-charge,he said.

''Qureshi was suffering from high blood pressure andhad returned to duty four days ago after a medical check-up,''the police station in-charge Dinesh Bhanwar said.

A resident of Badnagar, Qureshi, who is the in-chargeof the police station's cloakroom, had been posted here sinceSeptember 2020, he said.

The motive behind his extreme step is yet to be known,the official said, adding that the deceased policeman's bodywill be handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.

Senior police officials also reached the spot soonafter getting information about the incident, he said, addingthat further investigation is on.

