Left Menu

UK to bring in compulsory hotel COVID quarantine from Feb 15

PTI | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:07 IST
UK to bring in compulsory hotel COVID quarantine from Feb 15
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Anyone travelling to the UK from a high-risk COVID-19 country, including South Africa and South America where new variants have been a concern, will be required to quarantine in a government-approved facility for a period of 10 days from February 15, the UK government confirmed on Friday.

The policy had been announced last month and the government said it has been working ''at pace'' with the hospitality industry to invite proposals for the measure, to cost travellers around 80 pounds per night.

The rules affect UK residents and Irish nationals travelling from 33 countries on the so-called "red list" – which covers much of South America, southern Africa, the United Arab Emirates and Portugal as feared regions for new coronavirus mutations. Non-UK travellers from these locations are currently banned from entry anyway.

India is not on this list of high-risk countries but a limited travel regime has been in operation within the India-UK corridor since a new highly transmissible variant, called the Kent variant after the south-east England region where it was first discovered, at the end of last year.

It is expected that the enhanced measure will add to the already existing tough restrictions, with only essential travel allowed and fines in place for a breach of the rules under the lockdown rules to keep coronavirus infection rates down.

"It is currently illegal to go on holiday, and passengers travelling to the UK must provide proof of a negative test before they travel, and self-isolate on arrival. With increased police presence at airports and more physical checks at addresses to make sure people are self-isolating, we are taking decisive action," said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

"We are now working at pace to secure the facilities we need to roll out managed quarantine for British nationals returning home from the most high-risk countries, and are rightly engaging with representatives from the hospitality, maritime and aviation industry, and learning from our friends around the world.

''In the face of new variants, it is important that the government continues to take the necessary steps to protect people and save lives," the spokesperson said.

Over the past week, the DHSC said it has met with stakeholders from across the aviation, maritime, hotel and hospitality industry, and will now continue to finalise plans to enable implementation from February 15.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock to oversee cross-government efforts through a Cabinet sub-committee to deliver mandatory quarantine and enhanced testing to help tackle the threats of new variants of COVID-19.

Hancock has held discussions with his Australian counterpart on Thursday, and officials will speak with New Zealand officials to share expertise on the new hotel quarantine measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nadda to launch BJP's 'Poribartan Yatra' in West Bengal on Saturday

BJP president J P Nadda will inaugurate the partys Poribartan Yatra at Nadia in West Bengal on Saturday as it steps up its campaign to end the Trinamool Congress 10-year-old reign in the state. The party said in a statement that the yatra w...

EU top diplomat hopes Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be certified in Europe

Brussels Belgium, February 5 ANISputnik The European Unions high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said Friday he was hoping the EU medicines watchdog would be able to certify Russias Sputnik V vaccine against the corona...

Poland to reopen hotels and cinemas from mid-February - PM

Hotels, cinemas and theatres will reopen in Poland from mid-February at maximum half capacity, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday, as he takes tentative steps to reopen the economy amid rising frustration among businesses.Whil...

Moscow considers the EU an 'unreliable partner', says Russia's Lavrov

Russia considers the European Union to be an unreliable partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday following talks with Josep Borrell, the EUs top diplomat, in Moscow. Lavrov was commenting on the possibility of EU sanctions aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021