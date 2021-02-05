Canon unveils new PIXMA G series Ink tank printers to boost productivity for home and small businesses

• Launches PIXMA G3060, PIXMA G3021, PIXMA G3020, PIXMA G2060, PIXMA G2021, PIXMA G2020, and PIXMA G1020• All the printers to be available across leading e-commerce platforms and authorized retailers starting 15 February 2020NEW DELHI, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its product portfolio in the Ink Tank printer segment, Canon India, today expanded its iconic PIXMA G Series lineup with the launch of seven new Ink Tank Printers - PIXMA G3060, PIXMA G3021, PIXMA G3020, PIXMA G2060, PIXMA G2021, PIXMA G2020, and PIXMA G1020. Built to stand out with high ink volumes and low cost printing, the new PIXMA G Series printers include the drip-free, hands-free ink refilling mechanism, and a user-replaceable maintenance cartridge designed to ensure minimum downtime and maximum productivity for homes and businesses.

Equipped to cater to the evolving consumer demands and businesses for cost-efficient and reliable ink tank technology, the new models are specifically designed to deliver a better printing speed as well as Spill-Free and Easy to Handle Ink Filling. Additionally, the printers feature an 'economy' mode that helps consumers print up to 7700 colour pages or 7600 black pages on economy mode. The printers also come with an On System guide to clean the Paper Feed Rollers that helps to reduce the service calls and increase better customer experience.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said , ''The pandemic has transformed the way we have operated, by bringing in a significant shift in the usage pattern of technology and devices. With the entire world grappling to adapt to a hybrid working environment, we have witnessed a sudden rise in the demand of multi functional ink-tank printers. This has further led to the Consumer System Products division becoming one of the highest contributing businesses for us in India. As we continue to address the evolving needs of our customers, we are delighted to further strengthen our ink-tank product portfolio with the launch of 7 versatile PIXMA G series printers that are especially built to boost productivity for home and small businesses.''Speaking about the new products, Mr. C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Products highlighted that, ''The pandemic has laid the foundation for an entirely new normal, making work from home and study from home an imperative across households and SMBs. With the entire nation struggling to adapt to this new normal, the need to have an infrastructure to support this hybrid working environment has propelled the demand for printers for usage at home as well home-office setups. As pioneers in the printing industry, we consider it our responsibility to bring forth products that address the evolving requirements of our customers and make them adept in today's connected world. Our expansion of the PIXMA G-series portfolio is a testament to our commitment of empowering our customers with the most innovative, cost-effective, and productive solutions. With the additional user-friendly features and revamped design, the new printers are an amalgamation of next level modern technology and cost-efficiency that will adequately serve the end customers.''More Ink than Standard Ink CartridgesRight out of the box, the new Canon G series includes enough ink to last years for most users, delivering up 7700 colour pages or 7600 black pages on economy mode. This presents an easy choice for users who need to print more without hesitation and has the potential to transform traditional printing habits completely.

The printers are suitable for general use or photo printing, with the dedicated use of pigment black ink for crisp and sharp text in text documents and line drawings, and automatic switching to only dye-ink colour channels when there is a need to produce full-borderless glossy photos up to A4 sizes.

Drip-free, Hands-Free Ink Refilling ProcessTo avoid unintended filling of coloured inks into the wrong tank openings, the new Canon G series features new ink bottle designs, with outlet nozzles that fit only in the respective colour tank well openings. Ink filling is fast, drip-free, and hands-free, allowing users to complete the entire unboxing and setup process in just minutes while maintaining a mess-free workstation.

An integrated ink tank design also keeps the printer footprint compact, while providing a clear visual indication of remaining ink levels.

Always Up and RunningThe user-replaceable maintenance cartridge design of the new Canon G series will also save users numerous trips to authorized service facilities. Replacement of the maintenance cartridge and the subsequent automatic reset of the internal ink counter removes prolongs the printer lifetime well beyond conventional printers and ensures users can continue to print as intended with minimal downtime.

PIXMA G3060, G3020 and G 3021 All-in-OneThese multi-function printers with print, copy, and scan functionalities, are designed to boost productivity for home and small office environment. The printers support wireless mobile printing and scanning, using smartphones or tablets on a local network or the cloud. A 2-line LCD panel makes it easy to perform and confirm printer settings. Businesses with substantial daily printing requirements can benefit from higher document print speed of up to 10.8 ipm mono and 6.0 ipm colour for the PIXMA G3060. PIXMA G 3021 comes with additional black ink bottle inside the box.

PIXMA G2060, G2020 and G 2021 All-in-OneThe PIXMA G2020 features a 2-line LCD panel similar to that on G3060 and G3020 for easy operation, including ease of management for printer settings. PIXMA G 2021 comes with additional black ink bottle inside the box.

PIXMA G1020The PIXMA G1020 is the most affordable print-only option within the new G series lineup for students and home users.

Printing for the Digital AgeUsers can also print and scan from iOS and Android mobile devices (smartphone, tablets, and laptops) through the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app that offers fine-tuned control of all printer settings and parameters. For even easier direct printing from mobile devices, iOS uses can use AirPrint, while Android users can rely on the Canon Print Service plugin, available on the Play store.

The new Canon G series is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which enables voice-activated printing. A wide range of documents that can be printed via voice command varies from colouring pages and origami, to message cards and shopping lists, empowering users to perform a wide variety of tasks at one time.

All Printing Possibilities with the Enhanced Easy-PhotoPrint Editor AppThe Easy-PhotoPrint Editor app for iOS, Android OS, Windows, and Mac OS platforms is the perfect go-to app for all ID photo requirements, custom photo layouts, calendars, and postcard printing needs.

Create In-house Posters and Flyers with PosterArtist LiteUsing Canon's free-for-download PosterArtist Lite, users can also make use of more than 1,300 pre-loaded templates, photos and clip art to design a wide range of flyers, posters suitable for different businesses.

Pricing and availabilityModel NumberRetail PriceColour AvailabilityPIXMA G3060Rs. 17,403 (inclusive of all taxes) PIXMA G3021Rs. 17,704 (inclusive of all taxes) PIXMA G3020Rs. 17,102 (inclusive of all taxes)Available in black & Navy blue colourPIXMA G2060Rs. 14,203 (inclusive of all taxes) PIXMA G2021Rs. 14,523 (inclusive of all taxes) PIXMA G2020Rs. 13,922 (inclusive of all taxes)Available in black & Navy blue colourPIXMA G1020Rs. 11,048 (inclusive of all taxes) PIXMA G3060Ink Tank Wireless All-In-One for High Volume PrintingProduct Dimensions (WxDxH)Approx. 445 x 330 x 167 mmDocument ISO Print SpeedApprox. 10.8 ipm (B&W) / 6.0 ipm (Colour)Key FeaturesPrint, Scan, CopyPrint up to 7,600/7,700 pages (B&W/Colour)Borderless photo printing up to A4 sizeSupports wireless and mobile printing2-Line LCD DisplayUser replaceable ink maintenance cartridgePIXMA G3020Ink Tank Wireless All-In-One for High Volume PrintingProduct Dimensions (WxDxH)Approx. 445 x 330 x 167 mmDocument ISO Print SpeedApprox. 9.1 ipm (B&W) / 5.0 ipm (Colour)Key FeaturesPrint, Scan, CopyPrint up to 7,600/7,700 pages (B&W/Colour)Borderless photo printing up to A4 sizeSupports wireless and mobile printing2-Line LCD DisplayUser replaceable ink maintenance cartridgePIXMA G2060Ink Tank All-In-One for High Volume PrintingProduct Dimensions (WxDxH)Approx. 445 x 330 x 167 mmDocument ISO Print SpeedApprox. 10.8 ipm (B&W) / 6.0 ipm (Colour)Key FeaturesPrint, Scan, CopyPrint up to 7,600/7,700 pages (B&W/Colour) on economy modeBorderless photo printing up to A4 size2-Line LCD DisplayUser replaceable ink maintenance cartridgePIXMA G2020Ink Tank All-In-One for High Volume PrintingProduct Dimensions (WxDxH)Approx. 445 x 330 x 167 mmDocument ISO Print SpeedApprox. 9.1 ipm (B&W) / 5.0 ipm (Colour)Key FeaturesPrint, Scan, CopyPrint up to 7,600/7,700 pages (B&W/Colour)Borderless photo printing up to A4 size2-Line LCD DisplayUser replaceable ink maintenance cartridgePIXMA G1020Ink Tank for High Volume PrintingProduct Dimensions (WxDxH)Approx. 445 x 330 x 135 mmDocument ISO Print SpeedApprox. 9.1 ipm (B&W) / 5.0 ipm (Colour)Key FeaturesPrint onlyPrint up to 7,600/7,700 pages (B&W/Colour)Borderless photo printing up to A4 sizeUser replaceable ink maintenance cartridgeAbout Canon GroupEver since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the ''Kyosei'' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017)About Canon IndiaCanon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people and over 850 channel partners. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as ''Image Square'' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 597 towns covering 18,978 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 200+ Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 276 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of January 13, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Cinematic Imaging Products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)