HAL signs agreement with Elbit Systems for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said it has enteredinto an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro Optics Elop Ltd.,Israel, for supply of Digital Overhead Head Up Display Systems(DOHS) during the recently concluded Aero India-2021.

The Digital Overhead HUDs will be initially manufacturedin the existing facility of HAL's Division at Korwa, HAL saidin a release.

It said a dedicated facility will be augmentedprogressively in proportion to manufacturing volume.

HAL said the company and Elbit Systems have envisaged amutual co-operation to upgrade its technological base andacquire high end technology on Digital Overhead HUD Systemwhich is primarily used in transport aircraft worldwide.

The Digital Overhead HUD with modern optics providessharp brightness, larger field of view and larger head motionbox.

Earlier, HAL's Korwa Division entered into a licensedTransfer of Technology agreement with ELOP Electro-OpticsIndustries Ltd, Israel for setting up the D-level maintenanceand manufacturing facilities of CRT based HUD (front) in 2000and 2003 respectively.

More than 500 HUDs have been supplied for various Indianplatforms such as Su-30MKI, Jaguar and MiG-27M upgrade, itadded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)