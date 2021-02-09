Left Menu

Govt considering certain clarifications on FDI in e-commerce sector: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:31 IST
Govt considering certain clarifications on FDI in e-commerce sector: Goyal

Amid domestic traders complaining alleged violations of FDI norms by foreign online players, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the government is considering to come out with certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the ''true spirit'' of the law and rules.

He said the current FDI policy for the e-commerce sector is robust and well-designed. However, there are certain complaints from consumers and small retailers about certain practices of the e-commerce companies, which are under investigation, he added.

''We have sought several information, they are being looked into. We are also considering certain clarifications to ensure that the e-commerce sector works in the true spirit of the law, of the rules that have been laid down for e-commerce,'' Goyal told reporters.

He added that the e-commerce companies are supposed to provide an agnostic platform so that buyers and sellers can trade with each other.

The online platform should not become part of the trading transaction, ''should neither be funding it, should neither be having algorithms which give preference to one or the other, should neither be promoting their own products.'' But, it should provide all data that is required for a rational choice, and the choice should be a free choice of the consumer, Goyal added.

The buyers and sellers should be given an opportunity to trade with each other as the platform only is a service provider, he said.

''Those who break that law will certainly have to respond to our concerns and correct their business practices at the earliest,'' the minister added.

Recently, the ministry has forwarded representations by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) of alleged violations by Amazon and Flipkart to the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India for ''necessary action''.

CAIT has time and again alleged that the e-commerce players violated the Foreign Exchange Management Act and FDI rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fear and love surround Escobar''s hippos thriving in Colombia

Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug king...

UK minister discusses ties with Maha during Mumbai visit

UK Secretary for InternationalTrade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed environment,tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtraduring a visit here.Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women andEqualities, visited the Brihan...

Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising

Reddit Inc has doubled in value to 6 billion as the social media platform at the heart of last months retail stock trading frenzy raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers. The company, which now has more than 50 million daily...

BRIEF-Shopify Says Shop Pay Expands To Facebook And Instagram

Shopify Inc SHOP PAY EXPANDS TO FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM SHOP PAY FEATURE WILL ROLL OUT TO SHOPIFY MERCHANTS USING CHECKOUT ON FACEBOOK IN THE US OVER THE COMING WEEKS Source text httpsbit.ly3tEE8gF Further company coverage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021