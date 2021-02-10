London stocks rise on upbeat earnings; Dunelm jumps
UK stocks rose on Wednesday as a clutch of positive corporate results helped outweigh concerns about the economic impact from prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdowns, with Dunelm jumping after saying it would resume dividend payouts. The homeware retailer also reported a higher first-half profit on strong online demand, sending its shares 6.1% higher.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.6% by 0806 GMT, with the financials sector tracking gains in Europe after upbeat earnings from Societe Generale and Dutch bank ABN Amro . The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.4% to extend gains into an eighth straight session. Asian stocks hit a record high earlier in the day on hopes of more U.S. fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth.
Homebuilder Redrow added 0.4% after reporting an 11% rise in its first-half profit, while insurer Lancashire rose 2.3% as it posted a surprise profit for the year.
