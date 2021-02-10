Left Menu

Tea Board working on welfare scheme for industry workers

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 19:22 IST
Tea Board working on welfare scheme for industry workers

Tea Board India on Wednesdaysaid it is devising a special scheme for workers of theindustry after the Centre proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crorein the budget for the welfare of labourers in tea estates inAssam and West Bengal.

The board said it will submit the scheme to the Unionministry commerce and industry for its implementation.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hadannounced that the government will provide Rs 1,000 crore forthe welfare of tea workers especially women and their childrenin the two states.

The board said the scheme will be centred aroundhealth, education and skill development.

Around 6.23 lakh women workers are involved in the teaindustry in Assam and West Bengal, it said in a statement,adding that the two states contribute around 81 per cent ofthe country's total production of the crop.

According to the board, the tea industry showedtremendous resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and thewomen workforce had made strenuous efforts to resumeproduction during the crisis.

The scheme will help increase the productivity of thewomen workers in the two states and improve their quality oflife, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; no tsunami alert

A strong undersea earthquake shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, but no injuries were immediately reported. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.2 quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres six miles and was centered 217 kilometers...

Road to fighting climate change is through climate justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the road to fighting climate change is through climate justice and called for giving developing countries enough space to grow.Addressing the World Sustainable Development Summit WSDS, Modi sai...

India's Modi invites protesting farmers for talks on farm bills

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited protesting farmers for talks to address growers concerns about three new agricultural laws that seek to deregulate the countrys vast farm sector. Tens of thousands of farmers have bee...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Yemens Houthi rebels on Wednesday targeted an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire, the kingdoms state television reported, an attack that threatens to escalate Yemens grinding war. Firef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021